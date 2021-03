Image Source : PTI (FILE) Mukhtar Ansari to be shifted to UP jail from Punjab within 2 weeks

The Supreme Court on Friday ordered that gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari be shifted to a Uttar Pradesh jail from Punjab. The court has grated two weeks time to shift Ansari from Rupnagar jail in Punjab to Banda jail in Uttar Pradesh.

The Yogi Adityanath government had moved the apex court seeking a direction to the Punjab government and Rupnagar jail authority to immediately hand over the custody of Ansari. Ansari is a sitting BSP MLA from Mau Vidhan Sabha.

