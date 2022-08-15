Mukesh Ambani, family get threat calls, probe underway

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Reliance Industries Ltd. Chairman Mukesh Ambani.

Industrialist Mukesh Ambani and family have received threat calls following which a case has been registered against an unknown person by Mumbai police.

According to reports, a Reliance Foundation Hospital received three threat calls against Mukesh Ambani and his family.

Reliance Foundation Hospital has filed a complaint about receiving calls posing threat to Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani and his family. More than three calls were received at the hospital. A case has been filed and probe is underway, informed Mumbai Police.

Reports say the calls were made to Reliance Foundation Hospital at around 10:30 am. DB Marg Police Station is investigating the matter.

The investigation is underway to ascertain whether the calls were made by a criminal or was a hoax. Sources say the caller could be a mentally challenged person. However, all possible angles are being probed.

This is the second time in barely 18 months that the Ambani family has been targeted -- earlier in February 2021 when an SUV with 20 gelatin sticks and a threat note -- was found abandoned near the family home Antilia.

