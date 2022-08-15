PM Modi lists 5 pledges in Independence Day speech, says 'India must be a developed nation in 25 years'

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Red Fort on Independence Day 2022

Independence Day 2022: Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his Independence Day speech from the ramparts of the Red Fort listed 5 pledges for India to be a developed nation in the next 25 years. The Prime Minister said India must be a developed nation in next 25 years, terming it as an aspirational society. He appealed and asked for the support of the people to walk forward with him on these 5 pledges assuring that India will definitely be a developed nation in every front if everyone walks on the path of these 5 pledges.

India will have to walk forward with very big resolutions. If we have to achieve the target of a developed nation then nothing less than this will matter. We have to leave our servitude mindset from every inch, corner, thinking, and mentality. We don't have to carry forward any reflection of our servitude in any form in the country and have to overcome this. We have to be proud of our heritage which gave India its golden glory in the past. We have to keep in mind our '...ekta and ekjutta (Unity and solidarity)... na koi apna aur na koi paraya (we belong to everyone and everyone belongs to us)... ek barat shresth bharat (one country, pride country). Responsibilities of citizens in which even a Prime Minister is not excluded, because he is also a citizen first.

