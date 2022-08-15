Independence Day 2022: PM Modi's speech at Red Fort - Big takeaways

Independence Day 2022: Prime Minister Narendra Modi from the ramparts of the iconic Red Fort addressed the nation on the 76th Independence Day, commemorating the occasion that is being widely celebrated as 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav'. This year's celebrations are special from many perspectives as India marks its 75th birthday after Independence from the British empire. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who continued with his 'Safa' tradition in his speech on the grand celebrations pitched about India's Aatmanirbhar campaign, fight against coronavirus pandemic, country's advancement in adapting digital economy, and its race towards becoming a $5 trillion economy. Here are some big takeaways from Prime Minister's speech on the 76th Independence Day.

I congratulate all Indians and those who love India on this Independence Day. It is a day to step towards a new direction with a new resolve.

The citizens are thankful to Bapu, Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose, Babasaheb Ambedkar, Veer Savarkar who gave their lives on the path of duty. Kartvya path hi unka jeevan path raha.

Every India is filled with pride when they remember the strength of the women of India - be it Rani Laxmibai, Jhalkari Bai, Chennamma, Begun Hazrat Mahal.

This nation is thankful to Mangal Pandey, Tatya Tope, Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev, Rajguru, Chandrashekhar Azad, Ashfaqulla Khan, Ram Prasad Bismil and our innumerable revolutionaries who shook the foundation of the British Rule.

During 'Azadi Mahotsav', we remembered our many national heroes. On Aug 14, we remembered the horrors of partition. Today, is the day to remember all citizens of the country who contributed towards taking our country forward in these last 75 years.

Invaders never knew that Indians have an inherit ability in its soil. It's the mother of democracy which is also an precious ability of the country.

Be it those who fought for independence or built the nation - Dr Rajendra Prasad, Nehru ji, Sardar Patel, SP Mookerjee, LB Shastri, Deendayal Upadhyaya, JP Narayan, RM Lohia, Vinoba Bhave, Nanaji Deshmukh, Subramania Bharati - it's the day to bow before such great personalities.

India is the mother of democracy. India has proved that it has a precious ability, and faced many challenges during its journey of 75 years.

The people of our country made many efforts, did not give up, and did not let their resolves fade away.

When we speak of freedom struggle, we can't forget the tribal community. Bhagwan Birsa Munda, Sidhu-Kanhu, Alluri Sitarama Raju, Govind Guru - there are innumerable names who became the voice of the freedom struggle & inspired tribal community to live & die for mathrubhumi.

India is an aspiration society and such a society is an asset, and where there is an aspirational society, then even the governments have to run with time and are accountable at every front.

When we attained freedom there were many sceptics who doubted our development trajectory. But, they did not know there is something different about the people of this land. They did not know that this soil is special.

India is an aspirational society where changes are being powered by a collective spirit. The people of India want positive changes and also want to contribute towards it. Every govt has to address this aspiration society.

In this 75-year journey, amid hopes, aspirations, highs & lows we reached where we could with everyone's effort. In 2014, citizens gave me the responsibility - the first person born after independence who received the opportunity to sing praises of citizens of this country from Red Fort.

In coming years, we've to focus on 'Panchpran'- First, to move forward with bigger resolves & resolve of developed India; Second, erase all traces of servitude; Third, be proud of our legacy; Fourth, strength of unity & Fifth, duties of citizens which includes the PM and CMs.

Today, we are seeing the Digital India initiative, startups grow in the country, and a lot of talent is coming from Tier 2 & 3 cities. We have to believe in our abilities.

We have to keep India first, this will pave way for a united India.

Mahatma Gandhi's dream of caring for the last person, his aspiration of making the last person capable - I dedicated myself to that. As a result of those eight years & experience of several years of independence, I can see a capability, on 75 years of independence.

PM Narendra Modi gives a powerful message to the nation to take a pledge to stop disrespecting women.

We always remember Lal Bahadur Shastri ji's slogan of 'Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan'. Later, AB Vajpayee added 'Jai Vigyaan' to this slogan. Now, there is another necessity to add - 'Jai Anusandhan' (research & innovation). Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan, Jai Vigyaan aur Jai Anusandhan.

It's important that in speech & conduct, we do nothing that lowers the dignity of women.

We have to fight with all our strength against corruption in the country.

