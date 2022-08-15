India's 'techade' is here, 5G coming soon: PM Modi in Independence Day speech

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Red Fort during Independence Day celebrations.

Independence Day 2022: PM Modi in his independence day from Red Fort on Monday gave a new term for the technology-driven age saying India's 'techade' is here which is bringing revolution through digital India to the grassroots.

"India's 'techade' is here, with 5G, chip manufacturing, we are bringing revolution through Digital India to grassroots," Prime Minister Narendra Modi said.

PM Modi mentioned a new term 'techade' emphasizing the importance of the technology in today's world adding that 5G services will soon be launched in the country.

Revolutionary changes coming in the health sector through digital technology, PM Modi said.

Speaking against corruption, the Prime Minister in his speech said, "we have to fight with all our strength against corruption in the country."

"Capabilities of small farmers, small industrialists & traders among others are guarantee to a capable India," he said.

"Natural farming will give new strength to India, multiple employment opportunities opened with creation of green jobs," he added.

PM Modi gave a call for "Jai Anusandhan" to promote innovation in India during 'Azadi ka Amrit mahotsav'. From the space sector to drone manufacturing to natural farming, India progressing rapidly in every sector, the Prime Minister said.

