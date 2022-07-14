Monsoon Session: LPG, price rise, unemployment top priority on Congress strategy to counter Centre

Thursday, July 14, 2022
     
Monsoon Session: Among other issues to be raised include unemployment, besides the falling value of the Rupee and the economic situation in the country. The party will seek a discussion in Parliament on the Chinese transgressions along the border in

Reported By : PTI Edited By : Nivedita Dash | New Delhi
Updated on: July 14, 2022 13:18 IST
Image Source : PTI Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi with other Congress leaders

Monsoon Session: Top Congress leaders met on Thursday to discuss the party's strategy for the upcoming Monsoon session of Parliament. The meeting of the Congress Parliamentary Strategy Committee group chaired by party president Sonia Gandhi lasted for an hour during which the leaders decided on issues to be raised during the upcoming session.

"We have decided to give priority to issues of LPG and price rise that affect the common people," senior party leader Mallikarjun Kharge told reporters after the meeting. "We will also raise the issue of Agnipath scheme of army recruitment in the upcoming session," he said.

The Monsoon session of Parliament will begin on July 18 and continue till August 12.

 

Among other issues to be raised include unemployment, besides the falling value of the Rupee and the economic situation in the country. The party will seek a discussion in Parliament on the Chinese transgressions along the border in eastern Ladakh.

The Congress party will also seek answers from the government on the demands of the Samyukt Kisan Morcha, which spearheaded the agitation against the now-scrapped farm laws, and the setting up of a committee on Minimum Support Price.

The meeting was attended by senior party leaders Kharge, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, P Chidambaram, Jairam Ramesh, K Suresh and Manickam Tagore. Rahul Gandhi is on a personal visit abroad.

