Monsoon LIVE: Heavy downpour in Gujarat; IMD forecasts more rainfall in next 48 hours

Monsoon season is well and truly upon us and parts of western India are already starting to feel both the goods and the bads of the changing weather. After spells of heavy rainfall in Mumbai and other parts of Maharashtra the focus has now shifted to Gujarat. Heavy rainfall has lashed parts of the state and Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that more is yet to come.

In the last 3 days, Dwarka district of Gujarat has received 37 inches of rainfall. This is more than the overall season average of 25 inches. Therefore, the district has received 145 per cent of all of the season's rainfall in only 3 days.

पिछले 3 दिनों में गुजरात के द्वारका जिले में पूरे मौसम की बरसात एक साथ गिर गयी। द्वारका में मानसून की औसत बारिश 25 इंच है। जबकि पिछले 3 दिनों में द्वारका में एवरेज 37 इंच बारिश हुई है जो मौसम की 145% बारिश है। इसी वजह से द्वारका के सभी 14 डैम ओवरफ्लो कर रहे हैं। @indiatvnews pic.twitter.com/G2Wc14CvYv — Nirnay Kapoor (@nirnaykapoor) July 8, 2020

The rain has stopped as we speak (9:57 am), but IMD's predictions are of more heavy rain later on in the day and in the next 48 hours.

"The Well Marked Low Pressure Area now lies over Gulf of Kutch & neighbourhood. Under its influence, Okha & Dwarka have reported Extremely Heavy Rainfall (48 & 22 cm) & Naliya has reported Heavy Rainfall (8 cm) accumulated during last 21 hours as reported at 0530 hrs IST of today," tweeted the IMD.

The Well Marked Low Pressure Area now lies over Gulf of Kutch & neighbourhood. Under its influence, Okha & Dwarka have reported Extremely Heavy Rainfall (48 & 22 cm) & Naliya has reported Heavy Rainfall (8 cm) accumulated during last 21 hours as reported at 0530 hrs IST of today. pic.twitter.com/gIxiniJcOk — India Met. Dept. (@Indiametdept) July 8, 2020

