Monsoon breaks 25 year record in the country as it makes way for winter

As the Monsoon season prepares to make way for winter, it has come to light that it has broken a record of sorts. Amount of rain was more than what it was in last 25 years. Weather forecasting agency Skymet has said.

Officially, Monsoon season lasts for 4 months, that is, between June and September. Skymet said that this year that rainfall has been 110 per cent of the usual average.

Mahesh Palawat, a meteorologist working with Skymet said that it was only in 1994 that India received more amount of rain than this year. 1994 saw 112.5 per cent of average rainfall.

According to India Meteorological Department (IMD) country received an average of 968.3 mm of rains between June 1 and September 30. On an average, country receives 880.6 mm of rains during the season.

IMD said that 20 out of 36 sub-divisions in the country received average rainfall. 11 received more than average rainfall while 1 sub-division saw greater than average rainfall this year. However, 4 sub-divisions witnessed less than average rainfall.

IMD further said that central regions of the country received 29 per cent greater rainfall. This is maximum such number. However, Northeastern states saw a rainfall that was 12 per cent below average.

When it comes to large states, Maharashtra along with Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat and Rajasthan saw above-average rainfall. While states in North and Northwest like Jammu and Kashmir, Haryana, Delhi etc saw below-average rainfall.

