Bihar Floods: Government writes to Coal India for heavy duty pumps

Nitish Kumar-led Bihar Government is pulling all stops rescue people in the flood hit state. On Monday (September 30), Bihar Government wrote to Coal India for heavy duty. The government has even cancelled Dussehra festivities in light of situation in the state.

The pumps from Coal India will be used to tackle water logging in state's capital Patna.

"The local administration has engaged all its pumps," the letter says. It requests "heavy size" pumps from Coal India.

Bihar is in grips of devastating floods.

Heavy downpour over the last few days in Bihar has thrown life into disarray. Photos and videos posted on social media depict a picture much unthinkably.

Most areas of Patna are flooded with waist-deep water.

Indian Air Force helicopters are being used to rescue people in the city.

Even Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Modi had to be rescued from the floods. National Disaster Relief Force (NDRF) jawans assisted deputyt chief minister from his house.