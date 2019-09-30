Image Source : ANI Bihar floods: Deputy CM Sushil Modi, his family rescued from home

Bihar Deputy CM Sushil Modi and his family who had been stuck in their home in Patna due to widespread flooding were finally rescued on Monday by National and State Disaster Response Forces personnel.

Sushil Modi and his family were rescued from their Rajendra Nagar residence where they had been stuck for 3 days due to waterlogging in the area because of heavy rain in the last few days.

#WATCH: Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Modi who was stranded at his residence in Patna, rescued by National and State Disaster Response Forces personnel. #BiharFlood pic.twitter.com/WwdbAcTWy6 — ANI (@ANI) September 30, 2019

Heavy downpour over the last few days in Bihar has thrown life into disarray. Photos and videos posted on social media depict a picture much unthinkable.

Most areas of Patna are flooded with waist-deep water.

Indian Air Force helicopters are being used to rescue people in the city.

Meanwhile, the district administration has ordered the closure of all schools till October 1. Strict action has been warned against those who go in violation of the orders.