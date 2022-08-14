Sunday, August 14, 2022
     
 Live tv
search
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. Monkeypox: 8 Indian firms express interest in developing vaccine

Monkeypox: 8 Indian firms express interest in developing vaccine

Monkeypox: According to the source, of the total 31 bids, eight companies have submitted the EOI for the vaccine development while 23 firms showed interest towards the development of kits.

Sheenu Sharma Edited By: Sheenu Sharma New Delhi Published on: August 14, 2022 7:55 IST
Monkeypox, monkeypox cases in india, Eight Indian firms express interest in developing monkeypox vac
Image Source : AP. Registered pharmacist Sapana Patel holds a bottle of Monkeypox vaccine at a Pop-Up Monkeypox vaccination site on Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022, in West Hollywood, Calif.

Highlights

  • ICMR received 31 bids from manufacturers showing interest in developing vaccine
  • Vaccine is for monkeypox virus after medical body floated EOI for development of vax,diagnostic kits
  • ICMR had invited the EOI for development of vaccine, diagnostic kits for monkeypox on July 27

Monkeypox: The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has received 31 bids from manufacturers showing interest in developing vaccine against the monkeypox virus after the medical body floated the Expression of Interest (EOI) for the development of vaccine and diagnostic kits, a source said on Saturday (August 13).

According to the source, of the total 31 bids, eight companies have submitted the EOI for the vaccine development while 23 firms showed interest towards the development of kits.

However, no company has been awarded the tender yet and it is currently under evaluation, the source added. The manufacturers would develop the vaccine through public-private partnership.

The ICMR had invited the EOI for the development of vaccine and diagnostic kits for monkeypox last month on July 27.

The EOI was invited from the experienced vaccine manufacturers, in-vitro diagnostic (IVD) kit manufacturers for joint collaboration in developing of vaccine candidate against monkeypox. The last date for submission of EOI was August 10.

Meanwhile, the national capital on Saturday reported one more monkeypox infection, taking the case tally to 5. Of the five infected patients, one has been discharged and four are being treated at LNJP Hospital.

So far, India has reported 10 cases of monkeypox infection.

Related Stories
Monkeypox: Two UAE returnees found infected with strain A.2; no traces of sexual contact

Monkeypox: Two UAE returnees found infected with strain A.2; no traces of sexual contact

Can Monkeypox spread through sex? Experts answer who are at high risk for transmission

Can Monkeypox spread through sex? Experts answer who are at high risk for transmission

Italy kicks off monkeypox vaccination campaign

Italy kicks off monkeypox vaccination campaign

Monkeypox: A.2 strain found in Indian patients. Know the symptoms and treatment

Monkeypox: A.2 strain found in Indian patients. Know the symptoms and treatment

Monkeypox outbreak: Is it still possible to control it? Here's what Ex-FDA chief has to say

Monkeypox outbreak: Is it still possible to control it? Here's what Ex-FDA chief has to say

(With IANS inputs)

ALSO READ: WHO gives monkeypox new names to 'avoid offence' | Here's what variants will be called now

ALSO READ: Delhi reports 5th monkeypox case, African woman with recent travel history tests positive

Latest India News

India@75

Top News

Latest News