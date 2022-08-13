Delhi reports 5th monkeypox case, African woman with recent travel history tests positive

Follow us on Image Source : PTI She is the second woman in the national capital to contract the infection.

Delhi on Saturday reported its fifth monkeypox case as a 22-year-old African woman tested positive for the infection. The woman had travelled to Nigeria a month ago.

She was admitted to LNJP Hospital two days ago and her reports came out on Friday night, confirming that she was positive.

She is the second woman in the national capital to contract the infection. Four persons, including two women, are admitted to the LNJP Hospital with monkeypox while one patient was discharged from the facility.

4 cases of monkeypox in Delhi so far

The first patient to test positive for the virus was a 34-year-old man, a resident of West Delhi. He had tested positive for the virus last month.

The second case was a 35-year-old Nigerian man living in Delhi, with no recent foreign travel history. He had blisters and fever for five days before the virus.

Delhi reported its third case of the virus after another Nigerian man tested positive for monkeypox on Tuesday. The man was admitted to the Delhi government-run LNJP Hospital.

The fourth case was reported after a 31-year-old Nigerian woman tested positive for the virus. She is the first woman in the country to test positive for monkeypox which manifests itself with fever, skin lesions and swollen lymph nodes.

