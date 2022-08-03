Follow us on Image Source : AP Delhi monkeypox alert! 4th case detected as Nigerian woman tests positive; India's tally now 9

Delhi monkeypox cases alert: The national capital reported its fourth monkeypox case on Wednesday after a 31-year-old Nigerian woman tested positive for the virus. With this, India's total tally of cases has climbed to 9.

She is the first woman in the country to test positive for monkeypox which manifests itself with fever, skin lesions and swollen lymph nodes. The woman has fever and skin lesions and is admitted to LNJP hospital, sources said, adding her samples were sent for testing and the results came positive on Wednesday.

There is no information about her travelling abroad recently, sources said. The first monkeypox patient in Delhi was discharged on Monday from the LNJP hospital.

4 cases of monkeypox in Delhi so far

The first patient to test positive for the vieus was a 34-year-old man, a resident of West Delhi. He had tested positive for the viryus last month.

The second case was a 35-year-old Nigerian man living in Delhi, with no recent foreign travel history. He had blisters and fever for five days before the virus.

Delhi reposted its third case of the virus after another Nigerian man tested positive for monkeypox on Tuesday. The man was admitted to the Delhi government-run LNJP Hospital on Mondayand he is in a stable condition.

Separate isolation rooms to be set up in 6 hospitals

Delhi government had also directed six private hospitals within the city to create at least seventy isolation rooms in wake of the increasing number of monkeypox cases in the national capital.

Twenty of these rooms have been set up at the Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan (LNJP) Hospital, the nodal centre for treatment of confirmed and suspected cases of monkeypox, while 10 isolation rooms each have been established in five other hospitals in the city, health officials said.

(with agencies inputs)

