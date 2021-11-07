Cruise drugs case: What's the relation between Sunil Patil and Nawab Malik, asks Mohit Kamboj | Exclusive

In another twist to the Mumbai-drugs-on-cruise case, BJP leader Mohit Kamboj who has been alleged by NCP leader and minister Nawab Malik of running a 'private extortion racket' on Sunday asked what is the relationship between Sunil Patil (whom he claimed as the mastermind in this case), Malik and other NCP leaders.

In an exclusive chat with India TV, BJP's Mohit Kamboj responded to Nawab Malik's allegations and questioned, "Wasn't I running this racket earlier... why they have come out now... and if I was running an extortion racket then what was the Mumbai police was doing... what Nawab Malik was doing, he's part of Home portfolio..."

"Yesterday, I brought up Sunil Patil's issue... of how Nawab Malik and his people tried to frame a conspiracy... what were the intentions behind a 'channel' which was created between Sam D'souza and Sunil Patil of bringing Kiran Gosawi along with Narcotics department to frame it... or something about intel information following which this entire case of Aryan Khan happened..."

Mohit Kamboj further said that up till now, Nawab Malik had never mentioned anything about Sunil Patil but when I brought up his (Patil's) name in this entire picture, now things are coming out that Nawab Malik had a chat with Sunil Patil also with Vijay Pagare... So I want to ask what's the relationship between Sunil Patil and Nationalist Congress Party.

"Uptill now they were not even talking about Sunil Patil... now when the truth has come out... Sunil Patil is their man... who is talking about how for over 21 years he has been working with NCP ministers in Maharashtra," Kamboj alleged.

Now slowly-slowly the cards of this conspiracy are being unearthed that how Nawab Malik was showing a fake picture to the public... they (NCP) has no proof to support their allegations against me, said Kamboj.

Mohit Kamboj further said that Kiran Gosawi's number to Sam D Souza was given by Sunil Patil... they have accepted in this controversy that the key person (Sunil Patil) in this conspiracy had talking terms with Nawab Malik.

According to Kamboj, Patil, who is a friend of former state minister Anil Deshmukh's son Hrishikesh Deshmukh, boasted of his strong relations with the NCP leaders and how Anil Deshmukh had once allegedly met drug peddler, Chinku Pathan, an aide of the mafia don Dawood Ibrahim Kaskar, at a government guest house during the lockdown.

Nawab Malik, however, had rubbished Kamboj's claims, terming it as an unsuccessful attempt "by a member of Wankhede's private army to misguide and divert attention from the truth".

Elaborating further, Kamboj claimed that Patil is also linked with the others whose names have cropped up in recent weeks like Sam D'Souza, Kiran Gosavi, Prabhakar Sail and Manish Bhanushali and "they work as a syndicate".

He alleged that they tried to extort money and are involved in transfers and posting of officials, and charged Malik of "scripting a false narrative to defame the BJP, the NCB and its officers".

Kamboj demanded to know what is the relationship of Patil with Malik and other senior NCP leaders and ministers with whom he (Patil) enjoys close rapport.

"Patil has a suit booked in Hotel Lalit for months. There were big parties with 'sharab, shabab and kebab' there for those attending them... I will reveal more," he warned.

The BJP leader said that Patil had advance knowledge of the cruise rave party and wanted some link who could put him in touch with the NCB and was referred to Gosavi.

"They are all (Gosavi, D'Souza, Bhanushali) Patil's associates. I have been sent audio-video clips and WhatsApp messages of theirs from someone and I have forwarded them to the probe agencies," he said.

(With inputs from IANS)

