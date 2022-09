Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV In a video that captured the moment, the swing was seen falling straight to the ground from the air, landing at a dangerous impact.

Mohali: In a horrific incident on Sunday, a swing broke at a fair in Mohali. Several people who were on the ride, including children, were injured in the accident. A police investigation is underway.

In a video that captured the moment, the swing was seen falling straight to the ground from the air, landing at a dangerous impact. Several were seen swinging out of their chairs into the air.

More details are awaited.

Latest India News