Modi-Biden meeting: 'Seeds of new Indo-US friendship sown' | Top points

US president Joe Biden sat down with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Oval Office in White House. With PM Modi by his side, Biden played up ties to India— referencing Vice President Kamala Harris' Indian heritage and recalling getting a letter when he was a young senator from someone in Mumbai who shared his last name. IN PICTURES

The president also made clear he saw tightening relations with the world's biggest democracy — one that shares a neighborhood with Taliban-controlled Afghanistan and China — as vital for both sides.

HERE ARE THE TOP POINTS

I would like to thank President Joe Biden for the warm welcome. I recall our interactions in 2014 and 2016. That time you had shared your vision for ties between India and USA. I am glad to see you are working to realise this vision: PM

This decade will be shaped by talent and people-to-people linkages. I am glad the Indian diaspora is making an active contribution towards USA's progress:PM

President Joe Biden mentioned Gandhi Ji’s Jayanti. Gandhi Ji spoke about Trusteeship, a concept which is very important for our planet in the times to come: PM

His efforts on COVID-19, mitigating climate change and the Quad are noteworthy: PM

In the ongoing decade, India and US can also strengthen their trade relationship. Trade will remain a key area of cooperation between both the countries: PM

Mahatma Gandhi always used to say about trusteeship of the Planet. This sentiment of trusteeship is the need of the hour globally: PM

Joe Biden also highlighted India-US ties

Today we begin a new chapter in Indo-US relationships. Four Million Indian Americans everyday making America stronger: Joe Biden

I’ve long believed the U.S.-India relationship can help us solve an awful lot of global challenges: Joe Biden

