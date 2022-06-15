Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE IMAGE) Modi in Gujarat PM to meet mother in Gandhinagar as she turns 100 on June 18

Modi in Gujarat: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be in Gujarat on June 18 to meet his mother Hiraba as she is set to enter the 100th year of her life on June 18. Hiraba was born on June 18, 1923. Hiraba lives with the prime minister's younger brother Pankaj Modi at Raysan village on the outskirts of Gandhinagar city. The area falls under the BJP-ruled Gandhinagar Municipal Corporation.

Hatkeshwar Mahadev Temple in Vadnagar has organised various religious programmes for the long life and health of the prime minister's mother.

A road in Gandhinagar, the capital of Gujarat, was named for her on Wednesday. "When Hiraba is entering her 100th year, we have decided to name an 80-meter-road in Raysan area as Pujya Hiraba Marg so that the next generation takes inspiration from her life," Gandhinagar Mayor Hitesh Makwana announced.

PM Modi would also be visiting the Pavagadh temple and later address a rally in Vadodara. The Modi family has planned a `bhandaro' (community meal) at the Jagannath temple in Ahmedabad on that day. PM Modi had last visited his mother in March.

