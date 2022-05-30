Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan on PFI: 'India's environment being spoiled in a planned way'

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan in IndiaTV Samvaad 2022

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan on Monday spoke exclusively with India TV and said that outfits like PFI are a threat to the society, and are creating a planned disturbance in the current society. He added that freedom should be protected continuously with full consciousness.

At India TV's Conclave Samvaad, Khan spoke about several compelling issues. He said that the states where the ill-effects of the partition of the country had not reached, today there was a renewed animosity in those results.

While talking about 'Hindutva' and if India is moving towards becoming a 'Hindu Rashtra', Khan said that India is based on the saying - "Aham Brahmasmi Tattvamasi", and unity is not only for humans but also for animals. "We should not bring people who believe in the same religion together, that is not the basis of India's unity."

He also responded to sharp reactions from Islamic countries towards India, and said that it is the fault of Indians - who failed to out the message of the soul of the country.

