MHA issues SOPs for Indians stranded abroad, says cost of travel will be borne by travellers | Details here

Ministry of Home Affairs on Sunday issuea a fresh Standard Operating Procedures for the movement of Indian nationals stranded outside the country and of specified persons to travel abroad.
Home Ministry SOP for Indians stranded abroad
- Such person will register themselves with the Indian Missions in the country where they are stranded, along with necessary details as prescribed by MEA.
- They will travel to India by non-scheduled commercial flights as allowed by department of Military of Civil Aviation (MoCA) and ships as allowed by department ofMilitary Affairs, Ministry of Shipping. Only those crew and staff, who are tested COVID-19 negative will be allowed to operate these flights/ships.
- Priority will be given to compelling cases in distress, including migrant workers/labourers who have been laid off, short term visa holders faced with expiry of visas, persons with medical emergency/pregnant women/elderly, those required to return India due to death of family member and students.
- Cost of travel will be borne by travellers.
-
MEA will designate state/UT wise nodal officers, who will co-ordinate with the nodal officers designated for this purpose by the respective states/UTs
-
MEA will display with at least two days notice the schedule (day, place and time of arrival) of the incoming flight/ship on their online digital platform.
Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) issues fresh Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for the movement of Indian nationals stranded outside the country and of specified persons to travel abroad. pic.twitter.com/xp2WoKQkXh— ANI (@ANI) May 24, 2020