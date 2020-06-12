Don't stop interstate buses, trucks during night curfew: MHA tells states

Image Source : FILE PHOTO MHA asks Stats, UTs to allow trucks, buses during night curfew.

MInistry of Home Affairs (MHA) has written to States, Union Territories asking them to allow movement of buses, trucks during night curfew. Issuing a clarification on its guidelines on implementation of night curfew between 9 pm and 5 am, MHA advised States, UTs against restricting the movement of buses, trucks carrying goods, and other essential services.

"I would like to clarify that the purpose of restricting the movement of individuals, except for essential services, between 9 pm and 5 am (during lockdown 5.0) is primarily intended to prevent congregation of persons and to ensure social distancing.

"The restriction does not apply to instances of loading/unloading of goods (as part of supply chains and logistics); buses carrying persons and trucks and goods carriers plying on state and National Highways; or persons travelling to their destinations after disembarking from buses, trains, and flights," Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla wrote in his communique.

The relaxations in night curfew have been extended for a couple of hours more during the lockdown 5.0, which would continue till June 30.

