GST Council meeting: Reduction in late fee for GST return filing; relief for small taxpayers

As a measure to clean up pendency in return filing, the GST Council has reduced/waived late fee for non-furnishing FORM GSTR-3B for the tax period from July, 2017 to January, 2020. There will be NIL late fee if there is no tax liability. Maximum late fee has been capped at Rs 500/per return if there is any tax liability. The reduced rate of late fee would apply for all the GSTR-3B returns furnished between 1.7.2020 to 30.9.2020.

In wake of COVID-19 pandemic, for taxpayers having aggregate turnover upto Rs 5 crore, further relief provided by waiver of late fees and interest if the returns in FORM GSTR-3B for the supplies effected in the months of May, June and July, 2020 are furnished by September, 2020.

For small taxpayers (aggregate turnover upto Rs. 5 crore), for the supplies effected in the month of February, March and April 2020, the rate of interest for late furnishing of return for the said months beyond specified dates (staggered upto 6th July, 2020) is reduced from 18% per annum to 9% per annum till 30.9.2020. In other words, for these months, small taxpayers will not be charged any interest till the notified dates for relief (staggered upto 6th July 2020) and thereafter 9% interest will be charged till 30.9.2020.

