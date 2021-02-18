'Metro man' E Sreedharan to join BJP ahead of Kerala Assembly polls

Image Source : PTI (FILE) E Sreedharan to join BJP ahead of Kerala Assembly polls

'Metro man' E Sreedharan is set to take a political plunge. Sreedharan will officially join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday, news agency ANI reported. He will join the saffron party during its Vijay Yatra, a rath yatra the party is organising in Kerala ahead of the assembly polls.

The yatra will be led by Kerala BJP chief K Surendran. The BJP will launch the Yatra in Kerala on February 21 from Kasaragod as it seeks to expand its footprint ahead of polls. The yatra will culminate at Thiruvananthapuram in the first week of March. Kerala is among the five states where Assembly polls will be held later this year.

"He (Sreedharan) has expressed his willingness to work with the BJP," Surendran told reporters in Kozhikode.

Sreedharan, 88, is the man behind India's expansive and metro rail project in Delhi. He retired as chief of Delhi Metro in 2011.

