'Missing' Mehul Choksi has 2 cases pending in Antigua & Barbuda: Report

A massive search operation has been launched in Antigua and Barbuda to trace fugitive Indian businessman Mehul Choksi after he went missing from Antigua. As per Antigua media, Antigua & Barbuda PM Gaston Browne informed that Mehul Choksi has two cases to fight in the Caribbean country. Browne added that there is no reliable information available to confirm that he has fled the country.

"It is likely that he may still be here and law agencies are utilizing all efforts to locate him," he said.

Mehul Choksi, who is wanted in the PNB loan fraud case in India, has gone missing in Antigua and Barbuda. He was last seen around 5:15 pm on Sunday before leaving his home in a car which has been recovered by the police.

Antigua’s Johnson Point Police Station has filed a missing complaint and launched a probe to look for Choksi.

Choksi and his nephew Nirav Modi are wanted for allegedly siphoning off Rs 13,500 crore of public money from the state-run Punjab National Bank, using letters of undertaking. Nirav Modi is a prime accused in the PNB scam.

While Modi is in a London prison after repeated denial of bail and is contesting extradition to India, Choksi had taken the citizenship of Antigua and Barbuda in 2017 using the Citizenship by Investment programme, before fleeing India in the first week of January 2018. Both Modi and Choksi are facing a CBI probe.

