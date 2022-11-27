Sunday, November 27, 2022
     
Live tv
search
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. Mehbooba Mufti asked to vacate South Kashmir's government quarters

Mehbooba Mufti asked to vacate South Kashmir's government quarters

Earlier PDP president Mehbooba Mufti was asked to vacate her Srinagar residence.

Nivedita Dash Edited By: Nivedita Dash @Nivedita0503 New Delhi Updated on: November 27, 2022 13:09 IST
PDP president Mehbooba Mufti
Image Source : AP PDP president Mehbooba Mufti

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and PDP president Mehbooba Mufti have been asked to vacate her government quarters in the Housing Colony Khanabal area of South Kashmir’s Anantnag district. Earlier she was asked to vacate her Srinagar residence.

Mehbooba has been often at loggerheads with the BJP-ruled Centre. During Union Home Minister Amit Shah October visit to the valley, Mufti claimed that she has been placed under house arrest to prevent her from visiting north Kashmir's Pattan town.

"While HM (Home Minister) is going around Kashmir beating drums of normalcy, I am under house arrest for simply wanting to visit Pattan for a worker’s wedding," she had tweeted. "If an ex CM’s fundamental rights can be suspended so easily, one can't even imagine the plight of a commoner," she added.

Latest India News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India
Chunav-Manch-2022

Top News

Latest News