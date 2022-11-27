Mehbooba Mufti asked to vacate South Kashmir's government quarters

Follow us on Image Source : AP PDP president Mehbooba Mufti

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and PDP president Mehbooba Mufti have been asked to vacate her government quarters in the Housing Colony Khanabal area of South Kashmir’s Anantnag district. Earlier she was asked to vacate her Srinagar residence.

Mehbooba has been often at loggerheads with the BJP-ruled Centre. During Union Home Minister Amit Shah October visit to the valley, Mufti claimed that she has been placed under house arrest to prevent her from visiting north Kashmir's Pattan town.

"While HM (Home Minister) is going around Kashmir beating drums of normalcy, I am under house arrest for simply wanting to visit Pattan for a worker’s wedding," she had tweeted. "If an ex CM’s fundamental rights can be suspended so easily, one can't even imagine the plight of a commoner," she added.

