  Meeting of Delhi BJP MPs convened after exit poll results misses Amit Shah's presence

Meeting of Delhi BJP MPs convened after exit poll results misses Amit Shah's presence

Hours after the voting came to an end in Delhi, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) party on Saturday convened a closed-door meeting of party leaders. However, Union Minister Amit Shah was absent from the meeting. According to Party sources, the meeting was called to review all exit polls.

New Delhi Updated on: February 08, 2020 22:28 IST
As the results of exit polls started coming in after the voting for the Delhi assembly elections concluded at 6 PM, the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) central leadership convened a meeting of its seven parliamentarians in the National Capital. The meeting, which ended late in the evening, was presided over by party president JP Nadda.

The agenda of the meeting, which was also scheduled to be attended by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, was called to seek feedback from the state unit leaders and MPs as to what could have the party done better in the campaigning stage, sources told India TV.

While the meeting came to an end after a thorough discussion on the exit poll findings, Shah wasn't able to make it to the party headquarters.

The reason behind Shah's absence is so far unknown. 

Major exit polls released after the voting concluded were unanimous in handing a clear majority for Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). The BJP, on the other hand, has been projected to win between five and 26 seats, a significant improvement over its performance in 2015 when it managed to win just three seats.

 

