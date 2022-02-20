Meeting at Uddhav Thackeray's residence: KCR visit kickstarts debate of anti-BJP front

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) KCR meet Uddhav Thackeray at his residence

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Sunday met his Maharashtra counterpart Uddhav Thackeray as part of efforts to bring together various like-minded parties against the BJP at the national level. Following an invitation from Thackeray, Rao arrived at 'Varsha', the official residence of Maharashtra CM.

Thackeray, who is also president of the Shiv Sena, recently spoke to Rao over phone and invited him to Mumbai. Shiv Sena mouthpiece 'Saamana' on Sunday said the meeting will expedite the process of political unity at the national level against the BJP. This comes days after KCR gave a call to Opposition parties to unite against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Shiv Sena MP and party's chief spokesperson Sanjay Raut also attended the meeting. Rao also met NCP president Sharad Pawar, whose party shares power with the Shiv Sena and Congress in Maharashtra. Thackeray had earlier announced "complete support" to Rao's fight against the BJP's alleged anti-people policies and to uphold the federal spirit.

The Telangana CM, who has been critical of the BJP and the Centre on a number of issues, had said he will hold meetings with his Maharashtra and West Bengal counterparts as part of efforts to unite various political parties against the BJP and the NDA government.

