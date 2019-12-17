Meerut to be renamed as Pandit Nathuram Godse Nagar? UP government seeks DM's nod

Meerut district on the outskirt of UP may soon be renamed as Nathuram Godse Nagar. The Board of Revenue of Uttar Pradesh Government has sought an immediate response from the District Magistrate.

As per Times of India reports, the letter contained the reference to the change of name of Hapur as Mahant Avaidyanath Nagar and Ghaziabad as Mahant Digvijay Nagar in the integrated Grievance Redressal System (IGRS) of Uttar Pradesh government.

The report claims that the UP government has sent the DM 3 reminders in the last four months regarding the same.

UP officials have claimed that many demands and requests are received on the Jansunwai portal and are referred to the IGRS, normally it is difficult to say which organisation has made the demand. The officials, however, confirmed that an organisation claiming to be Akhil Bhartiya Hindu Mahasabha in Meerut had demanded to rename Meerut after Godse on November 15, the TOI reported.

This has been a longstanding demand of the Hindu Mahasabha to rename Meerut after Mahatama Gandhi's killer Nathuram Godse. "Since the process of changing names of cities is on and names are being suggested with Hindu sentiment in mind, we have also put a set of demands. The name of Meerut should be changed to Godse Nagar after Nathuram Godse and Ghaziabad and Hapur should be renamed as Digvijay Nagar and Avaidyanath Nagar after former head priests of Gorakhnath Math. Both of them were members of Hindu Mahasabha and we think it is time that Yogi Adityanath honours his gurus," Pandit Ashok Sharma, national vice-president of Hindu Mahasabha was quoted as saying by TOI.