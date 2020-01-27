Meerut: Polio vaccinators held hostage after locals mistake them for NPR officials

Image Source : ANI Polio officials held hostage in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut

Locals in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut allegedly held members of a polio vaccination team as hostage after they mistook them as officials collecting data for the National Population Register (NPR). The incident was reported on Saturday, where the health department officials were held hostage.

Commenting on the incident, SSP Ajay Sahi said, "the incident happened under Lisari Gate police station area. A polio immunization team of the Health Department was held hostage. Some people also misbehaved with them. The team comprises of Kabir Ahmad Khan, a woman employee and some other persons."

"We have registered a case in Lisarigate police station under the relevant section. An investigation is underway," he said.

Dr Rajkumar Chief Medical Officer (CMO) said, "Our team for polio immunization reached Lakipura area and there some people gathered. When our staff asked for the details of the children to register in the booklet then they misbehaved with them and held them hostage."

"They were suspecting that the staff was doing NPR and NRC exercise. The staff was rescued later," he added.

Also Read | Married woman kept hostage, raped for 5 days in Uttar Pradesh

Also Read | Indian worker dies after taken as hostage by Rakhine rebels in Myanmar​