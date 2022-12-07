MCD election results: AAP celebrates early, says, 'People have given befitting reply to vicious propaganda'

Follow us on Image Source : ANI We'll transform Delhi into the most beautiful city in the world, assures AAP

MCD election results: Even as the trends showed a close fight between the BJP and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections, the Arvind Kejriwal party was quick to thank people. The AAP on Wednesday inched closer to the majority mark of 126 in the MCD elections as it emerged victorious in 106 wards, while has BJP bagged 84 wards as counting continues. The Congress was a distant third after winning five wards while Independent candidate Shakila won in Seelampur. LIVE COVERAGE

"After 15 years of BJP, the people of Delhi have given Aam Aadmi Party a chance to run the MCD. We thank the people of Delhi from the bottom of our hearts. The people of Delhi have given a befitting reply to the vicious propaganda and abuses used against AAP leaders," AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj tweeted.

Speaking in the same tune, "BJP got a befitting reply from the people of Delhi. People have voted for the one who works for development. Today, Delhi has wiped out the 'keechar' that BJP tried to throw on Arvind Kejriwal. We'll transform Delhi into the most beautiful city in the world," AAP MP Raghav Chadha said.

The MCD has 250 wards and the simple majority mark is 126. Congress' Shagufta Chaudhary won in Chauhan Banger, while AAP's transgender candidate Bobi won from Sultanpuri-A defeating her Congress' Varuna Dhaka by over 6,700 votes.

The counting of votes polled in the December 4 elections started at 8 am. Sultana Abad of the AAP won the Jama Masjid ward, while party candidate Sarika Chaudhary defeated Congress' Farhad Suri by a margin of 244 votes in Daryaganj.

BJP's Alka Raghav emerged victorious in Laxmi Nagar by a margin of 3,819 votes. The party's Rohini D candidate Smita also registered a win. AAP's Ankush Narang has won from Ranjeet Nagar.

