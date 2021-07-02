Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Mayawati's 'selfish' jibe at Akhilesh after SP's decides to ally with small parties

BSP supremo Mayawati has called Samajwadi Party national president Akhilesh Yadav a 'selfish'. In a series of tweets shared on Friday morning, Mayawati said that Akhilesh Yadav has no option but to go with small parties in the upcoming Assembly elections in the state.

Mayawati said that SP's decision reflects its "helplessness" as major parties have been avoiding it due to their "bitter" experience.

"In view of the bitter experiences with the Samajwadi Party due to its very selfish, narrow and especially anti-Dalit thinking and working style, all prominent and major parties avoid it (SP). This is well know".

"That is why in the upcoming Uttar Pradesh assembly election, this party will not fight with any major party but only with the help of an alliance with smaller parties. If saying this is not the helplessness of SP, then what is it," she asked.

Akhilesh Yadav had on Thursday ruled out any alliance with major political party in the 2022 assembly polls and has openly said his party will go with smaller parties.

"Samajwadi Party is going to form an alliance with small political parties," the SP chief told ANI.

He added that the people of Uttar Pradesh want change, saying the BJP didn't deliver what it had promised in its manifesto in the 2017 polls.

"Since the day, BJP formed the government (in UP) it has forgotten its manifesto. I think BJP has thrown its manifesto in the garbage," he said,

Uttar Pradesh will go to the polls early next year.

The BSP and SP had in 2019 general elections contested together. While SP won 5 seats, the BSP had bagged 10 seats.

Latest India News