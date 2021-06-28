Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Akhilesh Yadav busy in 'work from home': BJP

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Swatantra Dev Singh has taken a jibe at Samajwadi Party national president Akhilesh Yadav, saying the "former CM has accepted defeat" as he referred to the sacking of the presidents of 11 district units of the party.

He alleged that the Samajwadi Party's work culture is that of corruption and anarchy and its political values include casteism and appeasement.

"In the Samajwadi Party (SP), where the family is the party, its chief Akhilesh Yadav speaking about democratic values does not suit it," Singh, also the chief of UP BJP, said,

He said that when BJP workers were on the ground helping people during the pandemic, SP leaders and workers are in their houses. Singh said that opposition leaders remained away from the people of the state and spread lies and misunderstanding on social media "while sitting in their homes".

"Now, when they are close to a defeat in the panchayat polls, they are making baseless statements," he said.

Singh's remarks came a day after Akhilesh that his party’s nominees were 'prevented' from filing nomination papers at many places for the election to zila panchayat chairperson posts. The SP also sacked the presidents of its 11 district units with immediate effect. These are the districts where its nominees could not file their nominations, sources in the SP had said Singh alleged that the work culture of the SP has been that of anarchy, goondaism, criminalisation of politics and corruption.

"Casteism, family politics and appeasement are included in their political values," he said.

"Akhilesh Yadav has accepted defeat, and has blamed the presidents of district units of the party for it. The SP has been losing elections after elections since 2014. Despite this, Akhilesh Yadav is busy in work from home," the state BJP chief said.

