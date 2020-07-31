Mayawati calls for Dalit Mahamandaleshwar Swami Giri's inclusion in Ram Mandir Bhoomi Pujan

Image Source : FILE PHOTO BSP supremo Mayawati has called for Dalit Mahamandaleshwar Swami Giri's inclusion in Ram Mandir Bhoomi Pujan ceremony.

BSP supremo Mayawati has called for Dalit Mahamandaleshwar Swami Giri's inclusion in Ram Mandir Bhoomi Pujan ceremony to held on August 5 in Ayodhya. PM Modi will lay the foundation stone of the grand Ram Temple and the event will be marked by Diwali like celebrations.

Taking it to Twitter, Chief of BSP and former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Mayawati said, "In view of the complaint of Dalit Mahamandaleshwar Swami Kanhaiya Prabhunandan Giri, it would have been better if he had been called along with the other 200 saints in the Bhoomipujan ceremony to be held in Ayodhya on August 5. This could have had some impact on the constitutional intention of creating a casteless society in the country."

In another tweet, Mayawati said, "Instead of falling into these circles, the Dalit society suffering from casteist neglect, contempt and injustice should focus more on labor/deeds for their own salvation and in this case also on the path of their Messiah Param Pujya Baba Saheb Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar. This is the advice of the BSP."

1. दलित महामंडलेश्वर स्वामी कन्हैया प्रभुनन्दन गिरि की शिकायत के मद्देनजर यदि अयोध्या में 5 अगस्त को होने वाले भूमिपूजन समारोह में अन्य 200 साधु-सन्तों के साथ इनको भी बुला लिया गया होता तो यह बेहतर होता। इससे देश में जातिविहीन समाज बनाने की संवैधानिक मंशा पर कुछ असर पड़ सकता था। — Mayawati (@Mayawati) July 31, 2020

Ram Mandir bhoomi pujan preparations in full-swing

Preparation to welcome Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Ayodhya to participate in the Bhoomi Pujan before the foundation stone laying ceremony for building the Ram Temple has begun in right earnest.

Buildings on both sides of the roads that the Prime Minister's convoy will take from the helipad at the Saket College in the city to reach the Ram Janmabhoomi site is being given a fresh coat of yellow paint with plans to depict various characters of the Ramayana on them.

The work to paint the buildings on both sides of the 3-km stretch of the road and draw sketches of the Ramayana characters on them has been given to Ayodhya Nagar Nigam.

While life-size sketches of both Lord Ram and Sita will adorn the helipad at Saket College.

Sketches and drawings of Ramayana characters will adorn the building walls on both sides of the roads.

The stretch is also being cleared of the roadside vendors and shopkeepers to give the prime minister’s convoy free and clear access.

The prime minister will also visit the Hanuman Garhi temple and the buildings on roads leading to it too are being spruced up.

