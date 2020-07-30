Ayodhya priest, expected to attend Ram Mandir groundbreaking rituals, tests coronavirus positive

Image Source : PTI Ram Mandir priest tests positive for coronavirus. (Representational image)

Ayodhya priest who was expected to be involved in Ram Temple groundbreaking ceremony to be held on August 5 has tested positive for coronavirus. Not only the priest but over 15 policemen who were on security duty have also tested positive for the infectious disease.

Meanwhile, preparations are underway in Ayodhya, ahead of the inauguration of the construction of Lord Ram's temple. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone of Ram Temple on August 5.

The clothes of Ram Lalla for August 5 event will be decided by Satyendra Das, chief priest of the temple, said Champat Rai, general secretary of Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust.

However, amid preparations for the grand big event, Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra said, "We urge all devotees not to visit Ayodhya, and instead watch the live broadcast of the 'Pujan' from their homes."

