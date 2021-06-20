Follow us on Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL. Maximum temperature likely to settle at 37 Degrees Celsius in Delhi.

The minimum temperature in the national capital settled at 25.2 degrees Celsius, four notches below the season's average, as light rain occurred in parts of the city on Sunday, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

According to officials, the maximum temperature is likely to settle around 37 degrees Celsius.

The IMD has predicted generally cloudy sky with light rain during the day.

The relative humidity was recorded 82 per cent in the morning.

The air quality index (AQI) in the national capital was 65 at 9.05 am, real-time data issued by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) showed.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered ''good'', 51 and 100 ''satisfactory'', 101 and 200 ''moderate'', 201 and 300 ''poor'', 301 and 400 ''very poor'', and 401 and 500 ''severe''.

