Mathematician Vashisht Narayan Singh, who challenged Einstein theory, dies in Patna

Famous Indian mathematician Vashishth Narayan Singh, who is said to have challenged Einstein's theory of relativity, passed away on Thursday. The 77-year old had been suffering from Schizophrenia for 40 years.

"Singh's condition deteriorated this morning. He was rushed to Patna Medical College Hospital (PMCH), where doctors declared him dead," said one of Singh's relatives.

Singh, a resident of Basantpur in Bhojpur district, was shifted to PMCH last month. However, he was discharged following treatment.

Born in 1942, Vashishth Narayan Singh was famous for his extraordinary skills of calculation. It is believed that before the launch of the Apollo mission when multiple computers went off at the same time, Narayan's calculations in his brains were the same as the computers when they came back up.

Education

During his days studying at the Patna Science College, Narayan's extraordinary mathematical abilities were revealed to his professors when they took a separate maths exam where he passed with flying colours.

Professor John Kelly of the University of California recognized his talents during his time at Patna Science College and Narayan moved to the USA in 1965.

He went to the University of California in 1965 and completed his Ph.D on cycle vector space theory in 1969.

Singh had taught at the Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur and the Indian Statistical Institute, Kolkata.

He was also a visiting professor at B N Mandal University, Madhepura.