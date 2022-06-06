Massive protest in Jammu after vandalism at Vasuki Nag Temple in Bhaderwah town

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER @VIKRAMADITYA_JK Ancient temple vandalised in Jammu

Massive protest erupted in Jammu on Monday a day after a temple was found desecrated in the Doda district. The protestors belonging to the Hindu community staged a sit-in and carried placards on which “stop Hindu temple vandalising” was written.

The agitators blocked the roads at several places in the town as they demanded from the administration to arrest those involved in the vandalism of idols of Shri Vasuki Nagraj Maharaj at Kailash Kund of Vasuki Nag Temple in Bhaderwah town. The temple is owned by the Dharmarth Trust.

Vikramaditya Singh, the grandson of the last Dogra ruler Maharaja Hari Singh, who is a trustee of the Dharmarth Trust, said that he has raised the matter of vandalism at the temple with the local administration and appealed to the public to maintain peace and communal harmony.

“Received disturbing reports that Shri Vasuki Nag ji mandir, Kailash Kund, Bhaderwah has been vandalised by local miscreants. I have personally spoken to DC and SSP Doda to investigate the matter at the earliest & bring the culprits to justice," Vikramaditya said.

“Vasuki Nag ji mandir is located in Kailash Kund at an altitude of 13,500ft. J&K Dharmarth Trust along with the local Hindu samitis escort the annual Kailash Yatra to the temple. I appeal to the public to exercise restraint & maintain communal harmony”, he added.

Meanwhile, an FIR has been lodged against unidentified people at Bhadarwah Police station. Police said that the incident is being investigated and a team has been already deputed to the high altitude lake Kailash Kund to ascertain the facts.

READ MORE: Pro-Khalistan slogans, Bhindranwale posters raised outside Golden Temple | Watch

Latest India News