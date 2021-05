Image Source : INDIA TV. Massive blaze occured at Delhi's Saket Residential Complex, 1 dead.

A major fire broke out on the fourth floor of Saket Residential Complex in the national capital on Saturday.

The incident happened at around 5:23 pm in which one death has also been reported, Delhi Fire Department officials said.

At least seven fire tenders were fighting the blaze and around four persons were rescued safely.

A 82-year-old man died on the spot after inhaling smoke aroused due to fire.

More details awaited...

