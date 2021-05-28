Image Source : TWITTER/@ANI Jammu and Kashmir: Massive fire at chemical factory in Udhampur; IAF called in

A massive fire broke out at a chemical factory in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur on Thursday night. The Indian Air Force (IAF) has been called in and rescue and fire fighting operations are underway.

Huge engulfing flames could be seen in the visuals shared by news agency ANI.

"It has been two hours since we have been trying to douse the fire. It is hard to say how long it could take," IAF Warrant Officer Dalbir S Behl told ANI.

This is a developing story. More details awaited.

(With ANI Inputs)

