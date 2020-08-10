Massive fire breaks out at a multi-storeyed building on Pollock Street in Kolkata

Image Source : ANI Massive fire breaks out at a building on Pollock Street in Kolkata

A massive fire broke out at a building on Pollock Street in Kolkata on Monday. As many as 20 fire tenders were rushed to the spot to douse the flame which broke out at the G+5 building housing several offices. The fire reportedly took place at 5: 24 pm.

Kolkata: Fire breaks out at a building on Pollock Street; six fire tenders rushed to the spot. More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/x4atjfT7JT — ANI (@ANI) August 10, 2020

A person who was stranded inside the building has been rescued. He is perfectly fine, Kolkata Police Deputy Commissioner (central division) Sudheer Kumar said.

West Bengal Fire Minister Sujit Bose informed that the fire that broke out in the 3rd and 4th floor of the building has been brought under control. 20 fire tenders were engaged in the fire fighting operation.

Bose further said that reason of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

The fire that broke out in the 3rd and 4th floor of the building has been brought under control. 20 fire tenders were engaged in the fire fighting operation. Reason of the fire is yet to be ascertained: Sujit Bose, West Bengal Fire Minister pic.twitter.com/M638pnGno2 — ANI (@ANI) August 10, 2020

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage