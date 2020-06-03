Massive blast in Gujarat chemical factory, around 40 workers injured

Image Source : ANI Massive blast in Gujarat chemical factory, many workers injured

A massive fire broke out at Yashashvi Rasayan Private Limited at Dahej in Gujarat's Bharuch district on Wednesday. As many as 40 workers were injured in the blast. The fire was reportedly caused by a blast in the boiler, district collector Bharuch said as reported by news agency PTI.

"Around 35-40 workers sustained burn injuries after the boiler of an agro-chemical company exploded in afternoon. All the injured persons have been shifted to hospitals in Bharuch, and efforts are on to control the fire," said Bharuch collector MD Modia as quoted by PTI.

The fire has still engulfed the unit, the collector said adding that the residents of Lakhi and Luvara villages located near the factory are being evacuated as a precautionary measure because of the presence of plants of poisonous chemicals near the affected factory.

