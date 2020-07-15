Mantra to stay relevant is to improve skills, says PM Modi

Wednesday, July 15, 2020
     
Addressing a virtual event to mark completion of five years of Skill India mission, he said skill is timeless and it keeps getting better with time and it makes you different from others.

New Delhi Published on: July 15, 2020 12:13 IST
In today's rapidly changing world, millions of skilled people are needed and there is a huge potential, especially in the health services, PM Modi said.

The 'mantra' to stay relevant in times of coronavirus is to skill, re-skill and upskill Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday. Addressing a virtual event to mark completion of five years of Skill India mission, he said skill is timeless and it keeps getting better with time and it makes you different from others.

He also said that in today's rapidly changing world, millions of skilled people are needed and there is a huge potential, especially in the health services.

"In this time of corona (virus), this question has become even more important. I have only one answer: the mantra to stay relevant is skill, re-skill and upskill," he said.

Referring to migrant workers who returned to their home states during the coronavirus-induced lockdown, Modi said these people, with a special skill set, have started rejuvenating villages.

"Someone is painting the school, while someone is building a house with a new design," he said.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage

Write a comment

