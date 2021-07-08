Mansukh Mandaviya takes charge as India's new Health Minister

Follow us on Image Source : ANI. Mansukh Mandaviya takes charge as new Health Minister.

Senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Mansukh Mandaviya on Thursday took charge as the Union Health and Family Welfare Minister amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Mandaviya was previously the Minister of State (Independent Charge) of Ports, Shipping and Waterways and Union Minister of State for Chemical and Fertilisers in the Narendra Modi government.

He will also soon take charge of the Chemicals and Fertilisers Ministry.

Mandaviya was given the new responsibility after the first cabinet reshuffle in Modi government's second stint on Wednesday.

The Health Ministry was held by Harsh Vardhan, who is one of the top ministers to be dropped in the reshuffle.

The Chemicals and Fertilisers Ministry was held by DV Sadananda Gowda who is also out of the cabinet.

In a major overhaul, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday brought in 36 new faces to his Union Cabinet and promoted seven existing ministers.

Meanwhile, 12 top ministers, including Harsh Vardhan, Ravi Shankar Prasad and Prakash Javadekar, have been dropped from the Cabinet.

