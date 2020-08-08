Image Source : PTI Manoj Sinha takes charge as new Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir

Jammu and Kashmir got an IIT graduate, a former union minister and a 3 time MP as its new Lieutenant Governor on Friday. Manoj Sinha took oath of the post just two days after former Lieutenant Governor GC Murmu tendered his resignation.

Sinha started on a positive note. He invited political leaders including those of National Conference, People's Democratic Party and Congress for the oath-taking ceremony. Moreover, he extended personal invitation to senior leaders like Ghulam Nabi Azad and Karan Singh. Although several leaders respectfully declined the invitation due to Covid-19 pandemic, the outreach did create political goodwill.

Sinha has a long experience in politics and in administration. He has a technical mindset and is known to work honestly and in timely manner.

He said he wanted to focus on development of Jammu and Kashmir.

"Kashmir is heaven of India, I've been given an opportunity to play a role here. 5th Aug is an important date, after years of isolation J&K came to mainstream. Several projects started here after yrs, my priority is to take those projects forward," J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha

"There won't be any bias against anyone. Constitutional powers will be used for people's welfare. I assure the people that their genuine grievances will be listened to and we will try to find a way to the solution. It is my aim to take forward the development here," he said.

It is said that Manoj Sinha was chosen for the post due to his image as an "allrounder". Complications in the prevalent situation in Jammu and Kashmir needed a person who had political acumen and administrative experience. Manoj Sinha is said to be able to juggle all these hats.

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage