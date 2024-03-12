Manohar Lal Khattar resigns as Haryana CM amid political turmoil, Nayab Singh Saini likely to replace him

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Manohar Lal Khattar

Amid political turmoil in Haryana, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Tuesday submitted his resignation to Governor Bandaru Dattatreya. According to reports, the BJP leadership is likely to go for some major changes in the Haryana government amid the possibility of a break in its ties with the Jannayak Janata Party. The BJP legislature party may meet on Tuesday, they added. According to reports, Nayab Singh Saini, who is a non-Jat will replace him.

According to sources, Manohar Lal Khattar may contest from Karnal.

Central BJP leaders, including Union minister Arjun Munda and former Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb, are in the state to oversee the changes, sources said.

The nature of change is not clear, with senior party leaders keeping mum. The ties between the BJP and Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala-led JJP have worsened following their failure to reach a seat-sharing agreement in the state for the Lok Sabha polls.

The BJP had won all 10 Lok Sabha seats in the state in 2019 polls.