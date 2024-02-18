Will Manish Tewari join BJP ahead of Lok Sabha elections? Congress MP's office replies

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Congress leader Manish Tewari

There is a strong buzz that Congress MP Manish Tewari is in touch with Bharatiya Janata Party and he may switch over to the saffron party ahead of the Lok Sabha elections. However, soon after the news spread, the office of the Tewari termed it as rumour saying talks are 'baseless' and 'unfounded'.

According to the media reports, Tewari, who presently represents Punjab’s Anandpur Sahib Lok Sabha constituency, expressed his desire to contest the upcoming general elections on the BJP ticket from the Ludhiana seat.

The development comes amid buzz over former Madhya Pradesh chief minister and senior Congress leader Kamal Nath and his son Nakul Nath along with over a dozen of MLAs are likely to join the BJP tomorrow.

Amid speculation that Congress veteran Kamal Nath may join BJP, his MP son Nakul Nath has dropped Congress from his bio on social media. Nakul's move has added fuel to rumours swirling for the last few days that he, along with his father, are defecting to the Bharatiya Janata Party. The bio of Nakul Kamal Nath on X now identifies him only as a Member of Parliament, Chhindwara (MP). Nakul Nath is the MP from Chhindwara, the pocket borough of Kamal Nath, who has represented the constituency nine times in the past. In Indore, senior Nath's staunch supporter and former minister Sajjan Singh Verma also removed Congress from his social media bio- a short descriptive text that appears in the information section of a user's social media account.

