Manipur landslide update: Death toll mounts to 24, rescue operation underway for missing people | WATCH

Image Source : PTI. Rescue operations underway after a massive landslide hit the Tupul railway construction camp in Noney district of Manipur, Thursday, June 30, 2022.

Manipur landslide news update : The toll in the landslide at a railway construction site in Manipur's Noney district rose to 24 on Saturday (July 2) with 38 people still missing, officials said. More teams were deployed at the site in Tupul to augment the search and rescue operations, they said.

Army, Assam Rifles, Territorial Army, SDRF and NDRF are continuing the search operations at the site, a defence spokesperson in Guwahati said.

"Through Wall Radar is being successfully used, and a search and rescue dog is being employed to assist," he said. So far, 13 Territorial Army personnel and five civilians have been safely rescued. Bodies of 18 Territorial Army personnel and six civilians were recovered, he added.

"Search for 12 missing Territorial Army personnel and 26 civilians continued," he added.

The bodies of 14 personnel, including a junior commissioned officer, were sent to their hometowns by two IAF aircraft and an Army helicopter, the spokesperson said.

The body of one personnel was sent to Kangpokpi district in Manipur by road. Full military honours were given to the deceased personnel at Imphal before sending the bodies to their destinations, the spokesperson said.

What Manipur CM N Biren Singh say on this?

Meanwhile, Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Friday termed the landslide in Noney district the 'worst incident in the history of the state'. Chief Minister Singh again visited the site to encourage the personnel engaged in rescue operations.

"It is the worst incident in the history of the state. It will take 2-3 days to recover all the dead bodies due to the soil," Singh said.

"The Centre has also sent NDRF and Army personnel to carry out rescue operation. Vehicle movement is affected due to moisture in the soil which is causing delay. The rescue operation will take 2-3 more days," he added.

When did this incident happen?

The landslide hit on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday near the company location of 107 Territorial Army of the Indian Army deployed near Tupul Railway Station for protection of the under-construction railway line from Jiribam to Imphal.

The North-East Frontier Railway CPRO said the landslide triggered by incessant rains caused damage to the Tupul station building of the ongoing Jiribam - Imphal new line project.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday reviewed the landslide situation caused due to incessant rainfall in Manipur with Chief Minister N Biren Singh and assured full possible support from the central government.

"Spoke to Manipur CM N Biren Singh and reviewed the situation due to a tragic landslide. Assured all possible support from the Centre. I pray for the safety of all those affected. My thoughts are with the bereaved families. May the injured recover soon," PM Modi said in Twitter post.

