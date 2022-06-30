Manipur: 7 killed, 26 missing, including army personnel after massive landslide

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER@ANI Massive landslide triggered by incessant rains caused damage to Tupul station building of ongoing Jiribam – Imphal new line project. Landslide also stuck the track formation, camps of construction workers.

Manipur landslide: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday spoke to Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh and Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw following a landslide near a railway construction site in the Northeastern state. The home minister said a team of the National Disaster Response Force has reached the landslide site while two more teams are on their way.

“Spoke to CM Shri @NBirenSingh and Shri @AshwiniVaishnaw in the wake of a landslide near the Tupul railway station in Manipur. Rescue operations are in full swing. A team of NDRF has already reached the spot and joined the rescue operations. 2 more teams are on their way to Tupul,” Shah tweeted.

The massive debris blocked the Ijei River, creating a reservoir which may inundate low-lying areas. An advisory issued by Noney deputy commissioner said, "Due to the unfortunate landslide which occurred at Tupul yard railway construction camp, where casualties are being reported and dozens buried alive, the flow of the Ijei River has also been obstructed by the debris, creating a dam-like storage condition which if breached will wreak havoc to the low-lying areas of Noney district headquarters..." "...as the condition is still developing and the future is unknown, the general public is hereby advised to take their own precautions, and especially ensure children do not come out near the river. Whoever can evacuate are also advised to evacuate. Public are further advised to stay alert and be prepared for any assistance in case of rain condition deteriorate further," it added.

It also advised travellers to avoid National Highway 37 due to multiple road blockages. Chief Minister N Biren Singh has called an emergency meeting to assess the situation. "Called an emergency meeting to assess the situation of the landslide in Tupul today. The search and rescue operation is already underway. Let's keep them in our prayers today. Ambulances along with doctors have also been dispatched to assist in the operation," Singh tweeted.

Governor La Ganesan expressed shock over the incident and said NDRF and SDRF personnel are on the way to join the rescue operations.

