Manipur Violence: Two killed, 12 injured in different clashes between militants and security forces

Manipur Violence: Fresh clashes have broken out between armed groups and security forces at over half a dozen places across Manipur on Sunday. According to the information provided by the police, two were killed and 12 others were reported injured in different clashes.

Army commenced coming operations to de-arm communities

The latest clashes began after the army commenced coming operations to de-arm communities in order to bring peace. Chief Minister N Biren Singh claimed to newspersons on Sunday that the latest round of clashes was not between rival communities but between Kuki militants and Security forces.

The house of BJP MLA Khwairakpam Raghumani Singh at Uripok in Imphal West was vandalised and his two vehicles have been set on fire, a top security official told PTI.

Clashes broke out in early hours

He also said that clashes broke out in the early hours of the morning at several places in different districts surrounding the Imphal Valley. "According to our information, firing has been reported from Sugnu in Kakching, Kangvi in Churachandpur, Kangchup in Imphal West, Sagolmang in Imphal East, Nungoipokpi in Bishenpur, Khurkhul in Imphal West and YKPI in Kangpokpi," the official said.

New roadblocks have also sprung up in areas manned by women. There was also an unconfirmed report of arms being looted from Kakching police station by a Meitei group, the official said.

