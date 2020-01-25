Mangalore Airport bomb: Suspect taken to Udupi for spot inspection

The man suspected to have planted a bomb at the city airport was on Saturday taken to Udupi where he has a bank account and a few other places he

had frequented in the past. Aditya Rao was taken to the Kunjibettu branch of Karnataka Bank in Udupi where he has an account and safe deposit locker, police sources said.

After the spot inspection in the bank, he will later be taken to places also where he resided and worked in the recent past, they said. Rao, now in police custody as per court order, will be taken to all places where he had contacts in Udupi and Dakshina Kannada districts, the sources said.

Earlier in the day, he was taken to the hair cutting salon at Kenjar here, where he left one of his bags before going to the airport with the bag containing the bomb.

The barber identified Rao and said the man had wanted to keep the bag inside his salon, but he asked him to keep it outside.

He collected the bag on his return from the airport. Rao told the police that he had only his clothes inside the bag.

He will also be taken to Chennai as he had revealed during questioning that he collected materials for making the improvised explosive device (IED) from there, police said. The police has got Rao's custody for 10 days for interrogation and for collecting evidence.

'Rao had surrendered before police on January 22 and was remanded to 10 days police custody by a city court in Mangaluru on Thursday for further probe into the case.

A 'live' explosive device was found in an unattended bag near a ticket counter of the departure gate of the airport in Mangaluru on Monday and later defused at a nearby open ground.

