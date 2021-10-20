Follow us on Image Source : REPRESENTATIONAL IMAGE (FILE). Man stabs woman to death in Delhi's Bindapur.

On Tuesday, a 22-year-old woman was stabbed to death multiple times allegedly by her former boyfriend in Bindapur area of Dwarka, police said. The incident took place on Matiala Road in southwest Delhi and the victim was identified as Dolly Babbar, they said.

It is suspected that Babbar was earlier in a relationship with the accused, Ankit Gaba, who had allegedly been forcing her to get back with him.

The victim, who worked as a freelancer with event management companies, left her home around 12:00 am on Monday and told her family that she was going out to a friend's place.

At around 2:00 am, someone saw the woman with three men and called the police. Police reached the spot and took the injured woman to a hospital where she was declared dead.

A CCTV footage of the incident showed three men at the spot. One of them stabbed her multiple times.

Neighbours told police that it was her former boyfriend Ankit Gaba who attacked her.

The woman's family has alleged that Gaba, who is the main accused, reached out to her several times but she was not interested so she turned down his proposals.

Shankar Chaudhary, DCP Dwarka, said, "As per initial inquiry, we came to know that there was a friendship between them but due to some reason that broke off and then in anger the accused called her to meet via some common friends and then executed this act."

Raids are being conducted to arrest the accused in the case, police said. Further investigation is underway in this regard.

(With agency inputs)

